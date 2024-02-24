Sheffield United are busy preparing for Sunday's huge Premier League clash with Wolves at Molineux. The Blades have already beaten Wolves once this season and Chris Wilder's side will be hopeful of picking up another huge win on the road this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, here's a round-up of some of the biggest Blades news out there.

Foderingham backed

Wes Foderingham has justified his spot between the Sheffield United sticks, says former Blades favourite Carl Asaba. Foderingham has been heavily criticised for his performances in the Premier League over the last few months and the arrival of Ivo Grbic initially saw him drop out of Chris Wilder's starting XI.

However, the head injury the Croatian suffered against Crystal Palace opened the door for Foderingham to return to the fold. Since then he has played a key role for the Blades in a win over Luton Town before struggling with the rest of the squad at home against Brighton.

But, he is expected to keep his place against Wolves this weekend and that's something Asaba believes is more than fair.

“We spoke when the new keeper signed that that’s not necessarily Wes out the door," Asaba said, as per Sheffield United News. "The manager’s going to pick the players on merit and after Grbic had recovered from his concussion Wes justified his inclusion at Luton, part of the winning team. I thought he made some good saves against Brighton as well,”

Gomis gone

Sheffield United academy graduate Nicksoen Gomis has signed a permanent deal with MLS side Toronto FC. Gomis, who spent the best part of six years in the Blades' youth ranks, joined up with Toronto during the club's pre-season campaign on trial and has now put pen to paper on a two-year contract.