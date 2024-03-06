Sheffield United man could be on move again after Aston Villa revelation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United could play an unexpected role in helping Premier League rivals Aston Villa in their battle against profit and sustainability regulations.

There was shock news out of Villa Park earlier this week after it was confirmed Villa had suffered a financial loss of around £120 million after their latest accounts showed wages rose by around £60 million, and approximately £63.7 million was spent on adding new players to Unai Emery's squad, with player contracts rising by around £10m. Just £22 million was recouped in player sales and that left Villa facing the highest loss in European football according to UEFA and sparked fears a points deduction could be imposed upon them.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released earlier this week, Villa said: "It is important to note that these figures are in line with the strategic business plan, and we continue to operate within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. The owners of Aston Villa remain committed to the long-term and sustainable development of the Club, and we look forward to continued progress on the delivery of our strategic plan."

Villa's problems could be heightened by an agreement put in place when they agreed to sell academy product Cameron Archer to the Blades in a reported £18m deal during the summer transfer window. Speaking at the time, the England Under-21 international stressed his desire to earn regular first-team football in the Premier League and to 'take the next step' in his career.

He said: "Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly. That's something I want to do now. I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football. That was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself. Sheffield United have a long history of developing players in terms of playing and hopefully making better people as well."

Archer has scored four goals in 22 Premier League appearances as Chris Wilder's men struggle in their battle to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad