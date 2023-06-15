Sheffield United are planning transfer talks with Manchester City this summer over former loan stars Tommy Doyle and James McAtee - and have not ruled out the possibility of raiding City’s academy for more highly-rated young stars as they look to formulate a squad capable of playing at Premier League level next season.

The two youngsters played key roles in United’s promotion last season but another double loan deal would not be allowed under Premier League rules. Initial suggestions of a permanent move for Doyle would depend heavily on a salary sacrifice from the youngster in order to leave his boyhood club, while reports earlier this week suggested that City will reject any loan approaches for McAtee this summer with Pep Guardiola seeing him as part of his squad for next season.

That scenario could open the door for a loan return for Doyle, who admitted several times at the end of last season that he would be open for a return as he looks to take the next step in his career and play Premier League football.

Asked if he had had contact with City over the pair, boss Paul Heckingbottom today admitted: “Nothing at the minute, no. They’ve been really busy lately [winning the Champions League at the weekend to complete an historic treble] and you have to respect that.

