Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have boosted their academy ranks with the signing of two promising 18-year-olds, further fulfilling the wishes of Paul Heckingbottom. The Blades chief has been vocal in the past about replenishing the club’s academy numbers, following the high-profile departures of Kylan Midwood and Will Lankshear in recent times.

United’s transfer embargo last season scuppered deals for the likes of Silko Thomas, who impressed after joining the Blades on trial. But after tying up deals for Jevan Beattie, the son of former Blades striker Craig, from Motherwell, and Hamilton Academical’s Ryan Oné recently, United have returned north of the border to bring in defender Evan Easton from Glasgow giants Celtic.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is joined at Bramall Lane by midfielder Jay Tinsdale from Bradford. Also 18, Tinsdale came through the academy ranks at Valley Parade and is also capable of playing at full-back. Easton was signed by Celtic from Patrick Thistle in 2020 and has experience of Scotland youth sides while Tinsdale signed a professional deal at Bradford last year, catching the eye in their good FA Youth Cup run last season before a work experience loan to Ramsbottom United earlier this year.

Both players will boost the ranks and have joined Michael Collins’ U21 ranks after arriving at Bramall Lane. Heckingbottom, who held that role before moving up to become first-team manager following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, has said previously: “As a manager, really, my job should be about just looking after the first team.