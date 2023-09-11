Sheffield United fulfil boss’s wish with transfer moves for Celtic, Bradford City starlets
Blades confirm two more new signings after transfer window closed
Sheffield United have boosted their academy ranks with the signing of two promising 18-year-olds, further fulfilling the wishes of Paul Heckingbottom. The Blades chief has been vocal in the past about replenishing the club’s academy numbers, following the high-profile departures of Kylan Midwood and Will Lankshear in recent times.
United’s transfer embargo last season scuppered deals for the likes of Silko Thomas, who impressed after joining the Blades on trial. But after tying up deals for Jevan Beattie, the son of former Blades striker Craig, from Motherwell, and Hamilton Academical’s Ryan Oné recently, United have returned north of the border to bring in defender Evan Easton from Glasgow giants Celtic.
He is joined at Bramall Lane by midfielder Jay Tinsdale from Bradford. Also 18, Tinsdale came through the academy ranks at Valley Parade and is also capable of playing at full-back. Easton was signed by Celtic from Patrick Thistle in 2020 and has experience of Scotland youth sides while Tinsdale signed a professional deal at Bradford last year, catching the eye in their good FA Youth Cup run last season before a work experience loan to Ramsbottom United earlier this year.
Both players will boost the ranks and have joined Michael Collins’ U21 ranks after arriving at Bramall Lane. Heckingbottom, who held that role before moving up to become first-team manager following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic, has said previously: “As a manager, really, my job should be about just looking after the first team.
“But if I owned the club or was in a different position here – and I do care about the place - that’s the way forward. To grow the club and tap into all that potential dotted around the place, and the coaching staff we’ve got here. We want players to play first-team football for Sheffield United, and you can still sell them. When they do get into the first team, the money all of a sudden becomes huge and you can use that in a better way. I think that’s the way forward.”