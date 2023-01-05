Another Sheffield United player is heading back to Bramall Lane after having their loan spell cut short at the halfway point.

Already this week Harry Boyes and Will Osula have seen their loan spells, at Forest Green Rovers and Derby County respectively, terminated, with the pair returning to South Yorkshire with immediate effect.

And they will be joined back at the Lane by Jake Eastwood, after the goalkeeper’s stay north of the border with Ross County was cut short this week.

The 26-year-old played only twice for his loan side, saving a penalty from ex-Blade Conor Sammon on his debut, and boss Malky Mackay confirmed: "Jake is going to go back to Sheffield United.

“He has been a great pro here for the first half of the season, but Ross [Munro’s] form has meant that his chances and opportunities have been more limited than they might have been.

“He’s a good lad, and at his age he needs to play, so I had a conversation with him and I think he’s going to look to see what his situation is in the coming week.

“He might go right back out on loan to somewhere in England, but here Ross will step up.

“There are no numbers to him, but Ross will be our sub goalie. He has done really well, he’s a really good pro and he will come in as number two at the moment.”

