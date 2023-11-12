Sheffield United make one change in confirmed team news v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield United looking to go into international break on a high with positive result at Brighton this afternoon

Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion. The Blades are looking for back-to-back wins after beating Wolves last weekend but face another tough test against a home side who can climb to sixth with victory.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom teased a potential return for key men Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie for this game, describing them as "touch and go", but they were never likely to feature and are missing from the matchday 20. Rhian Brewster also misses out through injury, after damaging his knee against Wolves.

James McAtee comes in from the start to replace him, after his impressive cameo in Brewster's place last weekend. There is another injury boost for the Blades in the shape of Max Lowe's return to the matchday squad for the first time since defeat to his former loan club Nottingham Forest in early August.

Lowe was struggling with an ankle injury that he sustained after standing on a sprinkler at Derby in pre-season and went under the knife to correct the issue. His return to the squad will only increase the options at Heckingbottom's disposal, with Luke Thomas starting and Yasser Larouci also on the bench at Brighton. Another player capable of playing left back, Ben Osborn, is also amongst the substitutes.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Robinson, Trusty, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, McAtee, Archer. Subs: Amissah, Lowe, Larouci, Fleck, Brooks, Osborn, Slimane, Osula, Traore.