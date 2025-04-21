Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United make Jack Robinson decision v Burnley after Rob Holding impressed against Cardiff

Skipper Jack Robinson is back in the Sheffield United side for this afternoon’s clash with Burnley as the Blades look to at least delay the Clarets’ promotion party. United still have an outside chance of gatecrashing the automatic promotion places, but Leeds’ hammering of Stoke City at Elland Road has slimmed the margin for error even more.

United must theoretically beat Burnley to stand a chance of joining Leeds in winning automatic promotion, and even then the Clarets’ destiny would be in their own hands going into the final two games of the season.

The Blades make four changes from Friday’s victory over Cardiff City at Bramall Lane, with Robinson coming back into the side despite Rob Holding impressing in the skipper’s enforced injury absence on Friday evening.

Boss Chris Wilder admitted after that game that they would have to assess the former Arsenal man because of his lack of football in recent years, which forced him off not long before the final whistle against the Bluebirds.

Elsewhere, Tom Cannon starts up front in place of Tyrese Campbell while Ben Brereton Diaz comes in for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after coming off the bench to score United’s second on Friday. Kieffer Moore also comes in from the start, at least suggesting there could be a change of shape to two up top unless Cannon plays wide.

Blades: Cooper, Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, Souza, Brereton Diaz, Hamer, Cannon, Moore. Subs: A. Davies, Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, O’Hare, Rak-Sakyi, Campbell, Seriki.