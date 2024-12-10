Sheffield United make four changes in predicted XI v Millwall after Chris Wilder selection hint - gallery

Published 10th Dec 2024, 18:00 BST

Four changes and a welcome return in Sheffield United predicted XI v Millwall

Chris Wilder has hinted that he will utilise some of his Sheffield United squad players when the Blades travel to Millwall tomorrow for their second of three games in the space of six days. The Blades drew with West Brom on Sunday and host Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane on Saturday, sandwiched between a trip to The Den.

The game has extra intrigue after confirmation that it will be Lions boss Neil Harris’ final home match in charge of his beloved side, but the Blades are focusing on their own agenda as they look to keep up the pressure on those around them in the promotion race. Bearing in mind the schedule, and Wilder’s hint over shuffling his pack, we tasked our man to pick the side he’d send out at the Den - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?

By far the busiest goalkeeper of the two in the first half but unlike Jensen wasn't beaten before the break, making good saves from Tanganga and Azeez. Far less involved in the second half

1. Michael Cooper 7

By far the busiest goalkeeper of the two in the first half but unlike Jensen wasn't beaten before the break, making good saves from Tanganga and Azeez. Far less involved in the second half | Sportimage

Went close to putting the Blades ahead early on when Burrows' cross went across the face of goal and the Chelsea man met it at the back stick on his return to London, but it somehow went over the bar. A little wasteful in possession at times but defensively solid 

2. Alfie Gilchrist 5.5

Went close to putting the Blades ahead early on when Burrows' cross went across the face of goal and the Chelsea man met it at the back stick on his return to London, but it somehow went over the bar. A little wasteful in possession at times but defensively solid  | Getty Images

Back in the side after suspension and with Seriki absent, and colossal as ever

3. Harry Souttar 7

Back in the side after suspension and with Seriki absent, and colossal as ever Photo: Simon Bellis

An absolute joke of a crossfield pass set up the move for Brewster's opener, inch-perfect into the run of Hamer from almost a different postcode. Booked late on for a professional foul but that was his only misstep all evening, with a superb bit of brave defending in injury time preventing a Millwall chance and helping United eat up some more valuable seconds. Warrior

4. Jack Robinson 8

An absolute joke of a crossfield pass set up the move for Brewster's opener, inch-perfect into the run of Hamer from almost a different postcode. Booked late on for a professional foul but that was his only misstep all evening, with a superb bit of brave defending in injury time preventing a Millwall chance and helping United eat up some more valuable seconds. Warrior Photo: Andrew Yates

