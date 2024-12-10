Chris Wilder has hinted that he will utilise some of his Sheffield United squad players when the Blades travel to Millwall tomorrow for their second of three games in the space of six days. The Blades drew with West Brom on Sunday and host Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane on Saturday, sandwiched between a trip to The Den.

The game has extra intrigue after confirmation that it will be Lions boss Neil Harris’ final home match in charge of his beloved side, but the Blades are focusing on their own agenda as they look to keep up the pressure on those around them in the promotion race. Bearing in mind the schedule, and Wilder’s hint over shuffling his pack, we tasked our man to pick the side he’d send out at the Den - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?