Blades make five changes to their side for final game of season

Sheffield United have rung the changes for the final game of the season at Birmingham City this afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom has made five alterations to his side from the defeat at Huddersfield Town on Thursday, with goalkeeper Adam Davies coming in for Wes Foderingham.

Enda Stevens is in for the injured Max Lowe for a rare start while John Fleck is handed a shirt in midfield. Tommy Doyle also starts while Oli McBurnie is restored to the starting line-up in place of Daniel Jebbison.

Youngsters Andre Brooks and Jill Buyabu are named on the bench with Jebbison missing completely. Lowe damaged a calf at Huddersfield while Jayden Bogle injured a thumb.

Blades: Davies, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Doyle, Fleck, McAtee, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Foderingham, Buyabu, Brooks, Norwood, Berge, Osula, Sharp.

Former Blades loanee Reda Khadra starts for the Blues.