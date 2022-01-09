Sheffield United make five changes for Wolves FA Cup clash - one youngster starts, two more on bench
Sheffield United have made five changes for their FA Cup tie away at Wolves this afternoon, with two youngsters named on the bench.
Will Osula and Joe Starbuck have been named amongst the substitutes for the third-round clash at Molineux, with Kyron Gordon starting after being recalled from Boston United.
Both Osula and Starbuck have impressed for the Blades’ U23s this season, while Gordon made his Blades debut earlier this campaign in the EFL Cup.
Regan Slater is also named amongst the Blades’ substitutes, while Sander Berge starts. David McGoldrick, Ben Osborn and Rhys Norrington Davies also come into the Blades side.
Wolves: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Ruben Neves, Podence, Coady, Fabio Silva, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Dendoncker, Traore. Subs: Moulden, Bruno Jordao, Jimenez, Trincao, Joao Moutinho, Giles, Sanderson, Cundle, Lembikisa.
Blades: Foderingham, Basham, Berge, Sharp, McGoldrick, Robinson, Bogle, Osborn, Hourihane, Norrington-Davies, Gordon. Subs: Eastwood, Brewster, Burke, Freeman, Norwood, Slater, Ndiaye, Osula, Starbuck.