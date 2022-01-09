Sheffield United make five changes for Wolves FA Cup clash - one youngster starts, two more on bench

Will Osula and Joe Starbuck have been named amongst the substitutes for the third-round clash at Molineux, with Kyron Gordon starting after being recalled from Boston United.

Both Osula and Starbuck have impressed for the Blades’ U23s this season, while Gordon made his Blades debut earlier this campaign in the EFL Cup.

Regan Slater is also named amongst the Blades’ substitutes, while Sander Berge starts. David McGoldrick, Ben Osborn and Rhys Norrington Davies also come into the Blades side.

Wolves: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Ruben Neves, Podence, Coady, Fabio Silva, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Dendoncker, Traore. Subs: Moulden, Bruno Jordao, Jimenez, Trincao, Joao Moutinho, Giles, Sanderson, Cundle, Lembikisa.

Blades: Foderingham, Basham, Berge, Sharp, McGoldrick, Robinson, Bogle, Osborn, Hourihane, Norrington-Davies, Gordon. Subs: Eastwood, Brewster, Burke, Freeman, Norwood, Slater, Ndiaye, Osula, Starbuck.