Sheffield United make defence selection call in confirmed Man City team news

Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this afternoon’s tough test against treble-winners Manchester City.

Published 27th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST

George Baldock returns to the starting XI after missing out at Nottingham Forest, and replaces the injured Max Lowe (ankle). Ben Osborn is preferred at left-back to Yasser Larouci, while Oli McBurnie and Ismaila Coulibaly, alongside Jayden Bogle, return to the bench after their periods on the sidelines with injury.

Gus Hamer and Vini Souza make their full debuts at Bramall Lane, while Kyle Walker captains City on his return to Bramall Lane. Erling Haaland leads the line for City alongside names such as Jack Grealish and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, and former Blades loanee James McAtee is on the bench for the visitors.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Osborn, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Traore, Osula. Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, McBurnie, Coulibaly, Bogle, Larouci, Marsh, Brooks.

City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Kovacic, Rodri, Silva, Alvarez, Grealish, Haaland. Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Daku, Gomez, Foden, Bobb, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee.