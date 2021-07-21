Sheffield United make contact with Premier League clubs about loan deals

Having confirmed the majority of his business this summer will take place in the loan market, the Serb is already understood to have registered an interest in a number of up-and-coming players ahead of the new Championship season.

Having spent two years at Chelsea before becoming a coach, Jokanovic is still known to boast strong contacts at Stamford Bridge where his former team mate, Carlo Cudicini, is tasked with organising and overseeing placements for their rising stars. The reigning European champions also boast one of the best youth academies in the country, with its members usually encouraged to continue their education with PL or EFL sides after graduating before being considered for first team roles.

Lucas Piazon and Tomas Kalas, now of SC Braga and Bristol City respectively, both made the short journey across west London when Jokanovic guided Fulham out of the second tier in 2018.

Although the news agenda at Bramall Lane is being dominated by speculation surrounding the futures of several United stars following their relegation from the top-flight last season, Jokanovic and his staff are working behind the scenes to identify which of the targets they have identified are the most viable.

United’s decision to focus on making temporary additions to Jokanovic’s squad is a response to both the loss of their PL status and the financial damage caused throughout the game by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slavisa Jokanovic has his eyes on some top-flight talent: Alex Livesey/Getty Images