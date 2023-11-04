News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Wednesday selection blow as star misses out on Owls XI v Bristol City
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Sheffield United team news v Wolves as Blades make big selection decision for crunch Wolves clash

Blades make two changes for crunch Wolves clash

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have made two changes for their crunch Premier League clash against Wolves at Bramall Lane this afternoon. Defender George Baldock returns to the starting XI for the first time since his calf injury and starts alongside Jayden Bogle as United revert to their familiar 3-5-2 formation.

The other change sees Cameron Archer return from the start after being left on the bench at Arsenal last week, partnering Rhian Brewster up front for the first time since he signed for the Blades earlier this summer. Anis Slimane and James McAtee drop to the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Young goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is on the bench ahead of Adam Davies, with Will Osula also returning to the squad after his own injury absence to take his place amongst the substitutes.

Most Popular

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Brewster, Archer. Subs: Amissah, Larouci, Osborn, Slimane, Fleck, Brooks, McAtee, Osula, Traore.

Wolves are without key man Pedro Neto, who suffered a hamstring injury last weekend, but former Blades loanee Tommy Doyle starts for the first time in the Premier League in their midfield.

Wolves: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Hee-Chan, Cunha, Dawson, Kalajdzic, Doyle, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes. Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Traore, Gomes, Silva, Jonny, Sarabia, Bellegarde.