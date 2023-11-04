Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have made two changes for their crunch Premier League clash against Wolves at Bramall Lane this afternoon. Defender George Baldock returns to the starting XI for the first time since his calf injury and starts alongside Jayden Bogle as United revert to their familiar 3-5-2 formation.

The other change sees Cameron Archer return from the start after being left on the bench at Arsenal last week, partnering Rhian Brewster up front for the first time since he signed for the Blades earlier this summer. Anis Slimane and James McAtee drop to the bench.

Young goalkeeper Jordan Amissah is on the bench ahead of Adam Davies, with Will Osula also returning to the squad after his own injury absence to take his place amongst the substitutes.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Brewster, Archer. Subs: Amissah, Larouci, Osborn, Slimane, Fleck, Brooks, McAtee, Osula, Traore.

Wolves are without key man Pedro Neto, who suffered a hamstring injury last weekend, but former Blades loanee Tommy Doyle starts for the first time in the Premier League in their midfield.