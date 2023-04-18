Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this evening’s clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane, ahead of this weekend’s Wembley semi-final against Manchester City.

From the weekend victory over Cardiff City, Anel Ahmedhodzic returns while John Fleck starts in place of James McAtee, who is on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Paul Heckingbottom discussed Ahmedhodzic’s availability in the build-up to the game, with his wife preparing to give birth to their first child, revealing player and club had come up with a plan they were all happy with.

Blades: Davies, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, Fleck, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Dewhurst, Bogle, Clark, Norwood, McAtee, Jebbison, Sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City: O’Leary, Dasilva, James, Cornick, King, Weimann, Pring, Tanner, Bell, Wells, Vyner.