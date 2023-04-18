News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United make Anel Ahmedhodzic call in confirmed teams v Bristol City

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 19:17 BST

Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this evening’s clash with Bristol City at Bramall Lane, ahead of this weekend’s Wembley semi-final against Manchester City.

From the weekend victory over Cardiff City, Anel Ahmedhodzic returns while John Fleck starts in place of James McAtee, who is on the bench.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom discussed Ahmedhodzic’s availability in the build-up to the game, with his wife preparing to give birth to their first child, revealing player and club had come up with a plan they were all happy with.

Blades: Davies, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Doyle, Berge, Fleck, Ndiaye, McBurnie.

Subs: Dewhurst, Bogle, Clark, Norwood, McAtee, Jebbison, Sharp.

Bristol City: O’Leary, Dasilva, James, Cornick, King, Weimann, Pring, Tanner, Bell, Wells, Vyner.

Subs: Naismith, Scott, Mehmeti, Wiles-Richards, Conway, Sykes, Taylor-Clarke.