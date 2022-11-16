United finished the latest round of Championship fixtures ranked second in the table, three points behind leaders Burnley and two ahead of third placed Blackburn Rovers, despite seeing 11 senior players confined to the treatment room during last weekend’s win over Cardiff City. A 12th, Bosnia and Herzegovina international Anel Ahmedhodzic, missed that match because of illness.

Despite pledging to conduct a behind the scenes investigation into the cause of the problem, Heckingbottom has repeatedly blamed United’s predicament on a combination of bad luck and the “more explosive” nature of the modern game. And the latter, he confessed, means it could prove impossible to prevent more of Bramall Lane’s senior professionals from being sidelined when the domestic schedule resumes next month.

“There’s nothing to say we won’t keep getting them (injuries),” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Obviously it goes without saying we hope that’s not going to be the case. But we can’t say for certain, because that would be impossible.”

Nevertheless, Heckingbottom added: “The fact the boys are where they are, that they’ve done what they’ve been able to do so far, tells you a lot about them. There’s been players who have gone out of position, who have put themselves up to do that, and then knuckled down and done their jobs. That’s an important quality to have. Because, at the end of the day, you can moan and look for excuses. Or you can do what you have to do, if you want to achieve anything, and that’s to try and deal with it - which they have.”

Although Heckingbottom’s admission is unlikely to be welcomed by supporters, who have frequently expressed their dismay at the fact so many of his side are unavailable for selection, there is cause for optimism. After granting those who are fit time off to enjoy with “friends and family” before training resumes next week, United’s medical department will use the pause in the calendar to try and ensure Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle, John Fleck and Max Lowe are ready to face Huddersfield Town. They also believe the break will enable some of those who have been playing through injury, including George Baldock, to heal properly; thus reducing the risk of exacerbating the situation. Heckingbottom stressed the hamstring complaint Jack Robinson suffered in the Welsh capital was a result of “doing 90 minutes after 90 minutes straight away” after recovering from the knock which forced him to miss a large part of United’s pre-season programme.

“It’s very rare that, in professional sport, you can go out there and compete without carrying something,” said Heckingbottom, after hearing striker Oli McBurnie describe the hernia surgery he underwent on Monday as a success. “And there are always going to be times when you’ve got to be able to change things around to cope with what’s happening. I think, completely, this group has shown already that they’re willing and able to do that.”

Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge hopes to return soon: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage