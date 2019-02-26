Sheffield United maintain place in automatic promotion positions after Leeds United’s surprise defeat​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sheffield United remain in second place in the Championship after a shock 1-0 defeat for Leeds United against off-form QPR at Loftus Road.

Victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s men would have taken them to the top of the table, leapfrogging both the Blades and Norwich City.

However, Luke Freeman struck the only goal of the game early in the second half to keep Leeds in third.

Having dominated much of the first half, the visitors were undone three minutes into the second.

Massimo Luongo bulldozed his way down the right and cut the ball back for Freeman, who scored from close range with a deft flick.

The win ended a dreadful run of seven straight Championship defeats for QPR, who had looked like potential play-off contenders.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Birmingham moved to within three points of the top six thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bristol City, who sit in the final play-off spot.

Goals either side of half-time from Connor Mahoney and Michael Morrison put Blues in control and, although Famara Diedhiou pulled one back in the 66th minute, it was not enough for Lee Johnson's side.

Hull and Sheffield Wednesday were both on the move in mid-table with victories over Millwall and Brentford respectively.

Jarrod Bowen scored for a sixth consecutive home match in Hull's 2-1 win. His eighth-minute opener was cancelled out by Shaun Hutchinson but Marc Pugh netted what proved to be the winner three minutes before half-time.

Steven Fletcher's double propelled Wednesday to a 2-0 victory, the Scot netting either side of half-time.