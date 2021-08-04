Sheffield United: Maddy Cusack secures key deal ahead of the new FA Women's Championship season

Cusack, who plays for the FA Women’s Championship club, will benefit from the firm’s knowledge and expertise after sealing the agreement.

One of the most recognisable members of Neil Redfearn’s team, Cusack, who also works for the United Foundation, said: “I can’t thank the guys at MJG enough for their support.

“Their knowledge and experience in making sure I have the right products to help me take on the coming season will be invaluable.

Maddy Cusack in action for Sheffield United Women: Darren Staples/Sportimage

“I have been given everything I need to help me perform at the top of my game and I’m looking forward to seeing the difference it has on my performance and recovery.”

MJG, who are based on Wellington Street, are suppliers of all the major sporting nutritional brands.

“We’re really proud to have Maddy onboard,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Maddy plays for a local club but just as important is her work in the local community.

“When the opportunity to support her came up, we didn’t hesitate. Sports nutrition is vital for athletes and we’re hopeful Maddy will have all the energy she needs to get United into the top-flight next season.”

United, who finished fourth in the second tier last term, begin the new season later this month with a visit to Middlesbrough on Sunday.

They then travel to Huddersfield Town, before facing Leicester City.