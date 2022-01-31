As The Star reported yesterday, the deal will see Mousset spend the remainder of the season playing alongside his compatriot Franck Ribery; the former Marseille, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina winger who has been capped 81 times by France.

Mousset, whose contract with United expires this summer, has not made a senior appearance for United since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment as manager two months ago. Heckingbottom, who replaced Slavisa Jokanovic following November’s win over Reading, recently expressed concerns about the striker’s fitness and conditioning.

Sheffield United's Lys Mousset is heading for a loan move to Serie A: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

However Mousset, who is understood to be en route to Italy, has used his Instagram account to challenge suggestions he is out of shape - albeit without directly confronting the 44-year-old, who is now minded to cut short Daniel Jebbison’s stay with Burton Albion.

United told Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side over the weekend that the teenager could stay at the Pirelli Stadium in order to continue his development under the Dutchman. But after seeing Rhian Brewster limp-out of Saturday evening’s victory at Peterborough, that decision is now expected to be reversed.

Six points outside the play-off positions with two games in hand on Middlesbrough, who occupy the fourth and final berth, United are set to be in action seven times next month following a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period. Heckingbottom is also expected to add Brentford defender Charlie Goode to his squad.

Former Bayern Munich and France international Franck Ribery: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Aged 25, Mousset became United’s record transfer signing when he completed a £10m move from AFC Bournemouth in 2019. Despite an explosive start to life in South Yorkshire, scoring five times in his first 11 Premier League outings, Mousset gradually fell out of favour amid concerns about his conduct away from the pitch before enjoying brief renaissance under Slavisa Jokanovic before the Serb was sacked after only five months at the helm.