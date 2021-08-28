Sheffield United: Luton Town's Nathan Jones delivers his verdict on The Blades as Slavisa Jokanovic again calls for "promises" to be kept

While Slavisa Jokanovic again lamented United’s failure to create opportunities or show the quality which saw them finish ninth in the Premier League only 13 months ago, Jones’ only complaint following today’s match at Kenilworth Road was that his players only took one point rather than three.

“Listen, we were out there playing against a team with some excellent characters in it,” Jones said. “They were in the top division not so long back, very recently in fact, and that shows the quality they have got. They are one of the favourites to go up and quite rightly so when you look at what they’ve got. But I thought we were exceptional from start to finish.”

Despite Jones’ decision to talk up their credentials, United looked a million miles away from a team capable of challenging for promotion, as the poor form which saw them relegated last term shows no sign of improving.

With the club struggling to make progress in the transfer market - although Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura is expected to agree a move to Bramall Lane shortly after leaving Al-Gharafa - Jokanovic’s attempt to reprofile the squad he inherited eight weeks ago is proving more tortuous than he could have imagined. Speaking afterwards, he again called for the “promises” he felt he was made before being appointed to be fulfilled before Tuesday’s deadline.

“We did the basics well, and that’s what allowed us to do what we did out there,” Jones said.