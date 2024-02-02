With the January transfer window now behind us, let's take a look into the not-too-distant future. Thanks to data provided by Net World Sports , we've been able to put together a predicted Premier League table after 38 games have been played in the 2023/24 campaign.

Of course, this includes Sheffield United. It has been a tough season for the Blades so far, as they sit rooted to the foot of the table - but there is still plenty of time yet. How does Net World Sports' data represent United's chances at the conclusion of the current season - can they avoid the drop?