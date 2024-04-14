Chris Wilder has admitted that Sheffield United need “a huge slice of luck” if they are to have Jayden Bogle available for next week’s crunch clash with relegation rivals Burnley. The wing-back limped off during yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Brentford and had to be helped around the pitch by United medical staff to give the Blades another big defensive concern.

Bogle’s injury means that every single senior wing-back, on either side, is now struggling with injury, with young Yasser Larouci filling in at Brentford before Ben Osborn again put in a shirt after the Frenchman went off. That could prompt a rethink of approach for next weekend’s clash with Vincent Kompany’s men, with Jack Robinson also a doubt after missing the trip to Brentford with an ankle issue.

Robinson went for a scan on the injury last week and Wilder said: “We’re losing a player a game and not soft tissue injuries, so that’s a blow and it’s going to be a blow if we lose Jayden. And it doesn’t look good. It’s not looking good.

“Robbo didn’t look good lasr week either. I’ve talked long about injuries and soft tissue injuries, we’re going to have a huge slice of luck if we’re able to see Jayden for next Saturday.”