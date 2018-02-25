Sheffield United: Look away now... player ratings from Blades’ 1-0 defeat at Hull City

Jamal Blackman was the best of a bad bunch as Sheffield United lost 1-0 at Hull City on Friday evening, their poorest display in recent memory.

But how did the rest of United's players fare?

Chris Wilder: Angry.

Boss Chris Wilder dismissed United’s hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs after accusing the visitors of performing “in second gear” against their relegation-threatened opponents.

“We got what we deserved out there,” he said.

“Which was absolutely nothing. I’ve been going on about trying to get into the top six but, looking at that, I must be off my head.

“I must be away with the fairies. Teams in the top six come here and find a way. Fulham, with all due respect, come here and win 3-0. Derby come here and do it, Cardiff come here and do it. As simple as.

“Listen, with all due respect we’ve not come up against an outstanding team, even with all their internationals, because their league position tells you that.

“I told them at half-time: ‘You’re going to get done 1-0 here unless you buck your ideas up.’ You could see it and I’m not Mystic Meg.”