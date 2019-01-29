Sheffield United: Loanee Nathan Thomas joins Carlisle United after spell at troubled Notts County cut short early

Sheffield United's Nathan Thomas has joined Carlisle United for the rest of the season after his loan spell with troubled League Two strugglers Notts County was cut short early.

Carlisle boss Steven Pressley said: "At Hartlepool, where he had a real fruitful spell scoring goals, he played on the right of a front three, cutting in on his left foot and scoring a lot of goals from there.

“That’s kind of the position we have seen him coming in to occupy. He’s very quick, he’s direct and he’s got goals. When you play in that position, I think you must contribute goals to the team.

“We’re really pleased to get him on board. Also with the way we play, speed’s a major factor in that. When you recruit you’ve got to recruit players that suit the way you play."

Thomas scored once in 29 appearances for County, who were put up for sale by owner Alan Hardy hours after he inadvertently posted a photo of his penis on Twitter.

“This season he’s been utilised in a number of positions, I think he’s played in central midfield, wing-back a lot as well, so he hasn’t really played in that position I’ve described as a right-sided striker of a three," Pressley added.

"He’s not had a consistent period of games in the position that I think is his best position. We’re really pleased he’s come here. He’s another one that had options and another one that chose to come to Carlisle. That in itself is another big plus for us."