Sheffield United: Loan moves beckon for aspiring first team stars

Sheffield United aim to place more young players, including Callum Semple, with clubs in the English Football League to accelerate their development.

Semple returned to Bramall Lane earlier this month after impressing during his loan spell with Queen of the South and is expected to join a team in League One or League Two following a period of assessment at the Steelphalt Academy.

Tyler Smith, who spent the first half of the campaign with Barrow, was also recalled ahead of the Christmas schedule before being dispatched to Doncaster Rovers until the end of the campaign.

Gary Naysmith, the former United defender and now manager at Palmerston Park, revealed he has provided Semple with a series of glowing references after "several" teams south of the border contacted him for an update on the centre-half's progress.

The 20-year-old had been earmarked by Chris Wilder and his staff as a potential first team squad member before suffering a serious injury.

Despite being born in Sheffield, Semple is eligible to represent Scotland at international level.

Rhys Norrington-Davies, capped by Wales at under-21 level, is scheduled to remain with Barrow while Regan Slater appeared as a late substitute during Carlisle's defeat by Northampton Town last weekend after moving to Cumbria on a six month basis earlier this term.