Sheffield United linked with 'Beckham-esque' Man United wonderkid amid Nottingham Forest, Celtic transfer interest
Sheffield United have been credited with transfer interest in a former Manchester United wonderkid following his recent departure from Old Trafford. Adam Berry, a 17-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, left the Red Devils earlier this month in an apparent bid for more game-time.
Berry's name went viral when he scored a David Beckham-esque goal from inside his own half in an under-15s game during his time with Man U, and he made his U18 debut as a 15-year-old back in 2021. Berry has also been linked with Celtic and Blackburn Rovers, with Football Transfers reporting that he is currently on trial at United's Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.
Berry confirmed via Instagram last week that his 12-year stay with Red Devils had come to an end, amid a recent change of agent. "Adam is an incredibly talented individual with a bright future ahead of him," said his new representative, Rohan Parmar. "We believe that this move will provide him with the opportunities he needs to showcase his skills and take his game to the next level."
Berry was also on trial with Scottish giants Rangers towards the back end of last season, with Football Transfers claiming that United also hold an interest in bringing him to their academy. The Blades have brought in players from the Red Devils' academy before, with Zach Giggs - the son of Old Trafford legend Ryan - the latest. After suffering a couple of high-profile departures in recent times, losing Kylan Midwood and Will Lankshear to Manchester City and Tottenham respectively, United have worked hard to replenish their youth ranks, with their academy viewed as key to the club's future.