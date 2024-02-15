Sheffield United have been credited with transfer interest in a former Manchester United wonderkid following his recent departure from Old Trafford. Adam Berry, a 17-year-old winger/attacking midfielder, left the Red Devils earlier this month in an apparent bid for more game-time.

Berry's name went viral when he scored a David Beckham-esque goal from inside his own half in an under-15s game during his time with Man U, and he made his U18 debut as a 15-year-old back in 2021. Berry has also been linked with Celtic and Blackburn Rovers, with Football Transfers reporting that he is currently on trial at United's Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Berry confirmed via Instagram last week that his 12-year stay with Red Devils had come to an end, amid a recent change of agent. "Adam is an incredibly talented individual with a bright future ahead of him," said his new representative, Rohan Parmar. "We believe that this move will provide him with the opportunities he needs to showcase his skills and take his game to the next level."