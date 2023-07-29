Sheffield United have been linked with former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe as they look to continue their squad reshaping ahead of the Premier League season.

The former Aston Villa loanee is a free agent after leaving Old Trafford this summer, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting today that United are exploring a deal to bring him to Bramall Lane ahead of the new campaign.

With Tuanzebe suffering a succession of injuries so far in his career, United will be keen to ensure that the 25-year-old passes a stringent medical test if they do follow up their reported interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuanzebe made only five appearances on loan last season at Stoke. United are known to be seeking defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season but the left side of defence is the biggest priority, with Tuanzebe right footed and featuring on the right for Stoke when he did play last season.