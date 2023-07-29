The former Aston Villa loanee is a free agent after leaving Old Trafford this summer, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting today that United are exploring a deal to bring him to Bramall Lane ahead of the new campaign.
With Tuanzebe suffering a succession of injuries so far in his career, United will be keen to ensure that the 25-year-old passes a stringent medical test if they do follow up their reported interest.
Tuanzebe made only five appearances on loan last season at Stoke. United are known to be seeking defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season but the left side of defence is the biggest priority, with Tuanzebe right footed and featuring on the right for Stoke when he did play last season.
Paul Heckingbottom could be considering cover and competition for John Egan at the heart of defence, with recent reports also linking United with a move for Chelsea’s Alfie Gilchrist.