Sheffield United linked with 17-goal Irish star - but have already been warned that he won't come cheap
Sheffield United have been linked with 17-goal attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath – but have been warned they will need to make a “serious” offer if they want to follow up their interest and sign the Republic of Ireland international.
McGrath is set to leave St Mirren after a successful season in the SPL last season, with Watford also linked with his signature after winning promotion to the Premier League.
But reports in Ireland suggest that the Blades are also keen, as United look to reshape their squad under new boss Slavisa Jokanović in a bid to challenge for an instant return to the Premier League.
McGrath is an Irish teammate of John Egan and Enda Stevens, and formerly David McGoldrick before he retired from international duty, but St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin warned recently that clubs will need to pay “serious” money to land the 24-year-old this summer.
“One thing I will say to anyone out there who is showing an interest is that if we start going into the latter stages of the window, going into the last week, then there’s no point coming in with a bid at that point,” Goodwin said earlier this month.
“That won’t give me enough time to find a replacement. So if there are teams who are serious about it then they need to put a serious offer on the table. Then we’ll do what we can.
“But at this moment in time Jamie is very much a part of our squad.”
“If a bid meets our valuation and it’s a club that Jamie quite likes the idea of then we’re not going to stand in anyone’s way to earning some big money at a potentially bigger club,” Goodwin added.