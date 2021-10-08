Sheffield United: 'Let's talk about the things we are doing right' urges manager Slavisa Jokanovic as attention swings towards Stoke City

The decision to highlight those areas where he believes significant improvements have been made, including the creation and conversion of chances, is part of a conscious effort to change the narrative at Bramall Lane which Jokanovic believes has been too focused on the after-effects of last term’s relegation from the Premier League.

“We will look to use the break to fix some mistakes we are making, but also to work on some of the good things we are doing,” the United manager said. “And there are many of those. That is what I am feeling, the sensation I have, and what I am seeing with my eyes as well.

“The break is important for us, as it is all the teams in the division, because it is a chance to focus completely on that work and nothing else.

“There are areas where we want to get better, certain aspects. But there are also parts where we are doing well. I want to talk about those as well, so we can try to get even better at them.

“It is important to recognise those things. But also to try and improve them even more. That is the way we must work and the attitude we want to have.”

United are preparing for their meeting with City having made significant progress in recent weeks, despite suffering back to back defeats to Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth. Those results ended a five match unbeaten run in the competition, which included wins over Peterborough, Hull City and Derby County. Second from bottom in the table during the last pause in the domestic fixture schedule, United are now 14th - six points outside of the play-off positions.

“We need to keep growing up and this (break) gives us an opportunity,” Jokanovic said. “All the work we do is important, whenever we come in is important. Not just now.”