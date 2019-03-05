Sheffield United: ‘Let’s keep Bramall Lane a fortress’ roars Blades star ahead of Rotherham United clash

Chris Basham has challenged Sheffield United to ensure Bramall Lane remains a fortress as the Championship promotion race enters its final straight.

Chris Wilder's Blades face South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United at home in the day's early kick-off this weekend, and can leapfrog Leeds United – albeit temporarily - with three points against Paul Warne’s men.

Leeds are the only side with a better home record than United this season, and Wilder's side haven't conceded a home league goal since Boxing Day - while the Millers are without an away Championship win in 42 games.

And defender Basham said: “We are in a really good position for this group of players and budget we have got and every player is an outstanding one in that dressing room. That is why they have mucked in so well.

“Everybody is stepping up to the plate.

“I think it is going to go quite far to the end. We are not ones to calculate what you need here and there. I think it is a case of trying to win as many games as we can and make our home ground a fortres. Not get beaten away if we can and win as many as we can at home.”

Sheffield United's Chris Basham (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer battle for the ball: Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

Basham is expected to retain his place to face the Millers after being recalled for Monday’s derby draw against Wednesday at Hillsborough.

“Our home record is outstanding," Basham, whose side have won their last six home games, added.

“We said at the start of the season that we wanted to try and make Bramall Lane a fortress.

“But we did not think it was actually going to be like this and that is really important for us.

“We have only lost once in 13 games and we are keeping clean sheets now, which is very important. We have kept 14 clean sheets now this season and if we keep five or six more, that will be perfect.”