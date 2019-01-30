Sheffield United: Leon Clarke’s message to Blades fans after leaving to join Wigan Athletic on loan

Leon Clarke has put on record his gratitude to Sheffield United fans after his loan move to Wigan Athletic was rubber-stamped on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old striker heads to the DW Stadium on temporary deal until the end of the season, having struggled to break his way into the United starting XI due to the impressive form of Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick.

With Scott Hogan’s arrival at Bramall Lane looking likely and Gary Madine having also recently joined, it was decided by Chris Wilder to allow Clarke to leave so as to have the opportunity to play more regularly.

The striker has made 26 appearances for United this term but the majority of those have come from the bench.

Clarke moves back to Wigan where he previously had a loan spell in 2015, which wasn’t particularly successful.

However, that experience is not one that Clarke will dwell on as he reflects on how he changed the mindsets of United fans during his time at Bramall Lane, having once been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday.

"There was a bit of uncertainty about me when I joined Sheffield United because I was an ex Sheffield Wednesday player,” he told Wigan’s official website..

"Once the fans bought into me being there, they've been nothing but fantastic to me and I've only ever had encouragement, so I'd like to say thank you to them.

"I always feel like I've had a point to prove during my career. I had a point to prove when I went to Sheffield United and I've got a point to prove again now.

"It's down to me to try and hit the ground running straight away to prove to people that I am good enough to play at this level and score goals.”