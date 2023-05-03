Neil Warnock, the Huddersfield Town manager, has paid tribute to the job Paul Heckingbottom has performed ahead of his former club’s visit to the John Smith’s Stadium tomorow night.

Despite being forced to overcome a series of challenges off the pitch, including a takeover saga, transfer embargo, stalled contract talks and series of infrastructure problems at the Randox Health Academy training complex, Heckingbottom led United to promotion from the Championship with three matches to spare.

Warnock, the 45-year-old’s legendary predecessor, also achieved that feat at Bramall Lane 16 seasons ago. But assessing the issues Heckingbottom has been forced to contend with since stepping-up from his position as lead development coach, Warnock made no secret of his admiration for his opposite number ahead of what is a hugely significant fixture for the hosts.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with captain Billy Sharp: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"I think he (Heckingbottom) has got to take all the credit,” Warnock said. He knew all the players, he knew the background and history. I can't imagine it's been straightforward with him with all the problems they've had off the field and I'm sure once the ownership is sorted they'll move forward."

Town appeared dead, buried and destined for relegation when Warnock took charge in February. But they enter the meeting with United, who are second, requiring only one more point to guarantee survival.

Speaking ahead of both teams’ penultimate outing of the campaign, Warnock said: “I can't deny it would be sentimental to do it against them, but we know what a good team they are.

Neil Warnock has performed wonders at Huddersfield Town: Nigel French/PA Wire.