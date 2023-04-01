Huddersfield Town stunned Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon to boost Sheffield United’s promotion hopes

Sheffield United legend Neil Warnock hailed Huddersfield Town’s 4-2 win over Middlesbrough as one of the best results of his career as the Terriers handed the Blades a huge boost in the Championship promotion battle.

The Blades won 1-0 at Norwich City thanks to James McAtee’s second-half strike to move six points clear of Boro in third, with a game in hand.

Things looked much bleaker for the Blades at half time, as Boro led 1-0 at Huddersfield but four goals without reply from the Terriers turned the game in West Yorkshire on its head.

Warnock was manager at Bramall Lane between 1999 and 2007 and was promoted with the club in 2006. Boro had been putting the pressure on Sheffield United with just one loss in their previous 10 outings.

However, second-half goals from Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson - who netted twice - was enough to knock Boro’s momentum.

Warnock reflected: “I couldn’t be more proud of our lads today, as they’ve done that against a very good side. We talked about being more positive at half time and you could see they believed more after the equaliser.

“That might be the best result of my career. I’m so glad we gave the fans something to cheer about, as it felt like a full house today.