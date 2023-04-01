News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Sheffield United legend Neil Warnock achieves ‘best result of his career’ as Huddersfield Town land Middlesbrough blow

Huddersfield Town stunned Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon to boost Sheffield United’s promotion hopes

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 1st Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

Sheffield United legend Neil Warnock hailed Huddersfield Town’s 4-2 win over Middlesbrough as one of the best results of his career as the Terriers handed the Blades a huge boost in the Championship promotion battle.

The Blades won 1-0 at Norwich City thanks to James McAtee’s second-half strike to move six points clear of Boro in third, with a game in hand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Things looked much bleaker for the Blades at half time, as Boro led 1-0 at Huddersfield but four goals without reply from the Terriers turned the game in West Yorkshire on its head.

Most Popular

Warnock was manager at Bramall Lane between 1999 and 2007 and was promoted with the club in 2006. Boro had been putting the pressure on Sheffield United with just one loss in their previous 10 outings.

However, second-half goals from Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma and Matty Pearson - who netted twice - was enough to knock Boro’s momentum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Warnock reflected: “I couldn’t be more proud of our lads today, as they’ve done that against a very good side. We talked about being more positive at half time and you could see they believed more after the equaliser.

“That might be the best result of my career. I’m so glad we gave the fans something to cheer about, as it felt like a full house today.

“5/1 to win at home today - one of my teams! That’s a disgrace. I hope we’ve cost them some money!”

Neil WarnockMiddlesbroughHuddersfield Town