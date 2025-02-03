Sheffield United legend could make deadline day move after struggling to break into starting XI
Burnley could be about to part with Sheffield United legend John Egan, according to deadline day reports.
The Blades promotion hero has found it difficult to break into the starting line up at the Turf Moor club since making the move to Lancashire in the summer following his release by United.
Egan made 224 appearances for the Blades and was one of Chris Wilder’s most important signings after making the swicth from Brentford, however the back end of the Republic of Ireland international’s time at Bramall Lane was hampered by injury.
Egan left alongside a number of Blades legends in the summer as their contracts ran out and Wilder set about a rebuild following last season’s relegation from the Premier League. The central defender eventually made the move to Burnley, who had also dropped out of the top flight.
However, 32-year-old Egan has managed just eight appearances and just one Championship for the Clarets, who boast one of the best defences in the division.
Now, with the transfer window closing on Monday night, according to Sky Sports, Hull are in talks with Burnley in an attempt to take the player to East Yorkshire.
The Tigers have strengthened their squad during this window and have begun moving up the table following the arrival of Ruben Selles, after picking up some impressive results, not least a 3-0 win over the Blades at Bramall Lane.