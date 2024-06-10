Sheffield United legend enlists former Blades teammate's help in bid to earn Blackburn Rovers stay
Sheffield United legend John Fleck has enlisted the help of former Bramall Lane teammate Jack O’Connell in a bid to earn a deal at Blackburn Rovers this summer. The Scottish international, who helped United to three promotions during his time in South Yorkshire, made a late move to Ewood Park on the final day of the January transfer window.
Fleck signed a short-team deal at Blackburn and his hopes of putting himself in the shop window were dashed when he was forced off after just 15 minutes of his debut against Preston, with a shin injury that needed surgery and ended his season. But Rovers saw Fleck’s experience as a huge benefit, with the Lancashire side expected to let the Scot train with them in pre-season with a view to earning a new deal for the new season - which could see him come up against United following their relegation back to the Championship.
And in a bid to give himself the best possible opportunity Fleck has called upon former United teammate O’Connell to put him through his paces this month. The two were key men in United’s rise from League One to the Premier League and have remained in touch, with O’Connell devoting more time to fitness work after being forced into early retirement with a knee injury.
Blackburn confirmed last month that they are in “ongoing discussions” with Fleck’s representatives while acknowledging that the midfielder is “entitled to explore other options” regarding his future.
