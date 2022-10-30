“Yeah, it was tough,” the Sheffield United legend admitted. “We had to be better to get anywhere. It was like having to knock someone out to get a draw. Black players leading the line wasn’t something people wanted to see at that time, I don’t think.

“People will say: ‘What’s he on about?’ but I know. Because I lived that life. It was difficult at times. But we were more resilient I think, because of what we’d gone through in the 80s and as kids. You had to have a rhino skin, with some of the things that used to be said.”

Sadly, the issue of racism still rears its ugly head all these decades on and only last week, Blades striker Rhian Brewster reported racist abuse he received online to police and Instagram. That the vile messages were sent during Black History Month, and so soon after Brewster sat down with fellow United players Wes Foderingham and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk to discuss their experiences of racism so calmly for a feature with Kick it Out, made them even more sickening.

“When I was 14 or 15 I played a game for Leeds City boys and we played in the north-east somewhere,” continued Deane, casting his mind back to an incident that has stayed with him in the years since.

“I walked in the working men’s club after the game and this guy was playing pool, just looked up and said: ‘You black b******’. I was just a small kid and I froze. Everyone else in the room was white, and those things used to happen. Regularly. The one way you could pay people back was by scoring goals, by dominating the opposition. It doesn't make it right but the problem is that there are those people out there and in wider society, there are still these unconscious biases that people don't realise or want to face.”

Brian Deane (left) of Sheffield United fends off Steve Bruce of Manchester United (Anton Want/Getty Images)

“People talk about white privilege,” Deane continued. “That's not something to bash white people with, it's more a case of because you're white you don't have to deal with some of the things we have to deal with. So face up to it. Realise that that is your privilege. It isn't mine.”

After hanging up his boots as a player, Deane entered management with newly-promoted Norwegian top-flight side Sarpsborg 08 FF. Deane kept them up in their first season and Sarpsborg finished mid-table in the second before Deane returned to England looking to take his next steps on the ladder. He never managed a professional team again.

“We'd better get real, because these are the questions that people need to reflect on,” Deane added. “At the end of the day, someone like myself and others have been lost to football because someone doesn't like the way I look. I haven't had a chance to go in a boardroom and tell people my views.

Manchester United player Clayton Blackmore (l) holds off Sheffield United striker Brian Deane (Howard Boylan/Allsport/Getty Images)

“I've not had the chance to show them that I'm the same as them, except in colour. Because people don't know how to deal with it and they're scared of what they don't know. That's what realistically people have to do. To caveat that, I'm comfortable in the skin I'm in and with where I am at. I'm not here to challenge anybody.

