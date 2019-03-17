Sheffield United: Leeds United manager warns The Blades not to count their chickens just yet

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted it is is impossible to ignore the significance of Sheffield United's win at Elland Road, despite insisting the race for automatic promotion is still far from over.

The Argentine, whose side are now a point behind second placed United in the Championship table, argued the manner of his team's performance suggested it would be a mistake to place too much emphasis on one game.

"I don’t want to underestimate the win of the opponent,” said Bielsa. "If we analyse the game, we can’t be unsatisfied, but we are disappointed by the result.

"If the opinion is if we deserved to draw, I had a different opinion on it. What happened in this game has happened many times in the past games.

"To explain it again after such an important loss, at home with our fans, our first 30 minutes was very good, we conceded the last 10 minutes of the first half and we had less quality in the second half, but we dominated and had the feeling we were dangerous."

Bielsa, who suggested he could appeal the red card goalkeeper Kiko Casilla received during the closing stages of Saturday's contest, claimed United had benefited from some slices of good fortune before Chris Basham's second-half goal.

"The chances we had to score were built by ourselves, without receiving luck or contribution from the opponent," he said. "We had three times more chances to score than the opponent, but they scored the goal and after having undergone so many situations like this game, I don’t feel I have the right to explain how unfair the result is."