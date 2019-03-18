Sheffield United: Leeds star takes a swipe at The Blades and their fans

Patrick Bamford, a member of the Leeds team beaten by Sheffield United at Elland Road, has accused Chris Wilder's team and its supporters of celebrating "as if they're already up" following Saturday's Yorkshire derby.

Chris Basham's second-half goal lifted United to second in the Championship, a point and a place above Marcelo Bielsa's side, with eight matches remaining.

Speaking after the match, both Wilder and Basham reminded the race for automatic promotion is still wide open.

But, choosing to ignore those comments, Bamford said: "Hearing them (the fans) and hearing the Sheffield United boys, it was as if they already think they’re up," Bamford said. "It’s eight games to go and there’s still a lot of points to play for. Nothing’s written in stone yet."

"If someone puts together eight straight wins then fair enough, they deserve to go up," Bamford added. "But this game hasn’t decided the promotion race. It’s given Sheffield a little edge.

"For us we’ve got to just focus on the next game and forget about this because we can’t really criticise the performance too much."