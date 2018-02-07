Sheffield United: ‘Leave everything on the pitch against Leeds United,’ Chris Wilder tells his players. ‘Have no regrets.’

Whatever the result, however this weekend’s game against Leeds United pans-out, Chris Wilder does not want to leave Bramall Lane harbouring any regrets about the performance of his players.

The Sheffield United manager, speaking ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Paul Heckingbottom’s side, revealed he will never be critical of results. Rather it is the manner in which they are achieved - win, lose or draw - that can cause issues behind the scenes.

Comparing his reaction to last month’s defeat by Aston Villa with United’s stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday three weeks earlier, Wilder said: “I didn’t feel too bad afterwards. I was disappointed and frustrated after the Sheffield Wednesday home game and I am not saying it because it was that game. It was because we didn’t play to the levels of what we can do. I walked away from that one, the Wednesday match, viewing it as a missed opportunity because we played alright but not as a I know we can.

“Villa was different. Okay, you can always do things differently but the attitude and application was first class and, even though we lost it, I don’t think the lads could have done anymore.”

United, eighth in the Championship table after being beaten by Wolves four days ago, are without Simon Moore for the next three games following the goalkeeper’s red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leeds, who lost when the two teams met at Elland Road earlier this term, will be playing their first game under Heckingbottom after officially unveiling the former Barnsley manager as Thomas Christiansen’s replacement yesterday.