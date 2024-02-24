Josh Brownhill is sent off for Burnley against Crystal Palace

Sheffield United know a win over Wolves on Sunday afternoon would be enough to carry them to within five points of Premier League safety, following Saturday's results. The Blades' trip to Wolves has been selected to be shown on Sky Sports and as a result, Chris Wilder's side had the chance to watch on this afternoon as their relegation rivals took to the field.

Burnley remain level on points with United at the foot of table after their 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Clarets knew they were up against it in south London with Palace hoping for a new manager bounce following the arrival of Oliver Glasner and their task was made even harder when Josh Brownhill's first half red card saw them reduced to 10-men.

Palace had to wait until the 68th minute to break the deadlock, though, with Chris Richards bagging the first before Jordan Ayew and Jean-Phillippe Mateta found a way beyond James Trafford to pile the misery on Burnley.

Everton moved a point clear of the relegation zone as they picked up a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion. Jarrad Branthwaite put the Toffees ahead in the 73rd minute of the contest, but Everton were denied what would have been a huge result for them as Lewis Dunk found an equaliser in the fifth minute of added time at the Amex Stadium.

The point Sean Dyche's side picked up ensure they are now just three behind Nottingham Forest, who lost 4-2 on the road against Aston Villa. The Reds bagged goals through Moussa Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White at Villa Park, but it wasn't enough to ensure they took anything back down the M42, with Douglas Luiz bagging a brace in between efforts from Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.