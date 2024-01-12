Sheffield United learn FA Cup fourth round schedule as date set for Brighton clash

Sheffield United will meet Brighton at Bramall Lane in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Details of Sheffield United's FA Cup fourth round clash with Brighton and Hove Albion have been confirmed. The Blades reached the fourth round of the competition by seeing off Gillingham 4-0 in the previous round last weekend and their reward is an all-Premier League tie at Bramall Lane.

The game has been overlooked for TV selection by broadcast bosses and that means it will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, January 27. Ticket information for the tie will be confirmed in the coming days.

Chris Wilder's side are focused on securing Premier League survival this season given they currently find themselves propping up the top flight. However, the manager may well see a cup run as a way of building confidence and momentum over the next few months.

Brighton are not to be taken lightly, of course, given the impact Roberto de Zerbi has managed to make on the south coast and the Italian would dearly love to get his hands on some silverware this time around. As such, the Seagulls, who saw beat Stoke City 4-2 in the last round, are expected to travel with a strong squad.

Both Sheffield United and Brighton reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season with the Blades falling short against eventual winners Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, while Brighton were undone on penalties by Manchester United.