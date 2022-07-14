Bramall Lane once again played host to a Women’s Euro 2022 clash last night.

The home of Sheffield United welcomed almost 13,000 supporters as Sweden secured a narrow victory over Switzerland with a late goal by Everton youngster Hanna Bennison.

Switzerland will return to the Lane on Sunday as they take on defending champions Netherlands in the final round of group fixtures.

Yesterday’s match was the second in Sheffield, after Sweden and the Netherlands faced off on Wednesday.

The stadium’s final match of the tournament will host two semi-finalists on Tuesday 26 July.