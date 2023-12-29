Sheffield United 'lead' race for young Irish star tracked by Chelsea and Man City

Republic of Ireland under 21 international Sam Curtis could be on his way to Sheffield United with Brighton and Hull City also interested

Sam Curtis of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic at Tolka Park on May 19, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Sheffield United are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Irish teenager Sam Curtis, according to reports in the Republic of Ireland.

Curtis has been a regular in the St Patricks Athletic side that won the FAI Cup last season and that match against Bohemians appeared to be his last for Pat's. It has been widely expected that the 18-year-old would make the move to England at the close of the League of Ireland season, despite attempts by his club to keep him for another year or two.

The right back who is a regular in the Irish under 21 set-up, has been watched by both Man City and Chelsea, while Hull City and Brighton have also shown interest. However, the Irish Examiner reports that Sheffield United appears at this stage to be where he will end up.

Curtis, who made his senior debut as a 14-year-old for Shamrock Rovers before making the move to St Pat's, would become the latest starlet to be brought on board at United as they look to once again recruit the next batch of young talent, with more having made the breakthrough in the past couple of seasons.