Sheffield United are investigating an alleged racist incident from yesterday's defeat to Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. The Blades are working with South Yorkshire Police, and have reaffirmed their zero-tolerance approach to racism.

United have pledged to take "the strongest possible" action, including a club ban, against any "so-called" supporter found responsible. Although details of the alleged incident have not been made public, United are also in contact with Bournemouth and the Premier League to keep them informed about the situation.

A club statement this afternoon read: "Sheffield United is disappointed to learn of an alleged racist incident in Saturday's Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth. The club take a zero-tolerance approach to racism and stands firmly against all forms of discrimination.

"An investigation is now underway, in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police, and officials at Sheffield United will continue to liaise with the Premier League and AFC Bournemouth. Sheffield United will take the strongest possible action, which includes a club ban, against any so-called fan found responsible."