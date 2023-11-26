Sheffield United launch investigation into alleged racist "incident" in defeat to Bournemouth
Sheffield United reveal they are co-operating with South Yorkshire police after an alleged racist incident
Sheffield United are investigating an alleged racist incident from yesterday's defeat to Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. The Blades are working with South Yorkshire Police, and have reaffirmed their zero-tolerance approach to racism.
United have pledged to take "the strongest possible" action, including a club ban, against any "so-called" supporter found responsible. Although details of the alleged incident have not been made public, United are also in contact with Bournemouth and the Premier League to keep them informed about the situation.
A club statement this afternoon read: "Sheffield United is disappointed to learn of an alleged racist incident in Saturday's Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth. The club take a zero-tolerance approach to racism and stands firmly against all forms of discrimination.
"An investigation is now underway, in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police, and officials at Sheffield United will continue to liaise with the Premier League and AFC Bournemouth. Sheffield United will take the strongest possible action, which includes a club ban, against any so-called fan found responsible."
The investigation further mars what was already a disastrous day for the Blades, with their insipid display and 3-1 defeat to one of their relegation rivals ruining any positive momentum that had been built up before the international break and heaping the pressure back on their manager Paul Heckingbottom. The Blades are now four points adrift of safety and can ill-afford many more poor displays like this one, especially with a trip to bottom club Burnley next up.