Sheffield United: Latest opponents receive a huge boost ahead of The Blades' visit
Hull City are set to welcome back one of their most influential performers when Sheffield United travel to the MKM Stadium.
George Honeyman, who was named player of the season as Grant McCann’s squad won promotion from League One last term, is expected to make his first appearance of the new campaign against United tomorrow after recovering from ankle surgery.
The midfielder’s absence has been cited as a major factor behind City’s disappointing form, which has seen them fail to score at home since returning to the Championship. Beaten 2-0 by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, they enter the meeting with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side hoping to avoid being shut-out for the seventh match in a row.
“On Saturday, hopefully we’ll have the returning George Honeyman coming back,” McCann said, following the defeat at Ewood Park. “That puts us in a better place.
“We toyed with bringing him (to Blackburn) and maybe using him from the substitutes bench. But we thought getting one really good training session in him would be more beneficial than using him sparingly.”
Honeyman, aged 27, started his career with Sunderland and spent time on loan at Gateshead before joining City two years ago.
Tom Huddlestone, previously of Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County, could also face United after being rested against Rovers.
Ben Osborn has been declared available for selection by United’s medical staff following illness. But Ben Davies remains a doubt after missing the 6-2 win over Peterborough and 2-2 draw with Preston North End because of injury.