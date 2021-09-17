Sheffield United: Latest opponents receive a huge boost ahead of The Blades' visit

George Honeyman, who was named player of the season as Grant McCann’s squad won promotion from League One last term, is expected to make his first appearance of the new campaign against United tomorrow after recovering from ankle surgery.

The midfielder’s absence has been cited as a major factor behind City’s disappointing form, which has seen them fail to score at home since returning to the Championship. Beaten 2-0 by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, they enter the meeting with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side hoping to avoid being shut-out for the seventh match in a row.

“On Saturday, hopefully we’ll have the returning George Honeyman coming back,” McCann said, following the defeat at Ewood Park. “That puts us in a better place.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Honeyman of Hull City: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“We toyed with bringing him (to Blackburn) and maybe using him from the substitutes bench. But we thought getting one really good training session in him would be more beneficial than using him sparingly.”

Honeyman, aged 27, started his career with Sunderland and spent time on loan at Gateshead before joining City two years ago.

Tom Huddlestone, previously of Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County, could also face United after being rested against Rovers.