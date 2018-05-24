Sheffield United: Ladies prepare for their date with destiny following Sunday’s landmark fixture at Bramall Lane

On Sunday evening, after one of the most important fixtures on the women’s football calendar has taken place at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United Ladies will discover if they have been granted WSL2 status by the Football Association.

Manager Carla Ward is hopeful of receiving the green light. But, worst case scenario, she has insisted United’s desire to compete at elite level will remain undiminished.

“Obviously we all hope it happens,” Ward said. “If it doesn’t, though, nothing we do or are committed to will change going forward. We will still be focused on getting to the Super League. The only difference would be the time frame.”

Ward was part of the delegation that visited Wembley to submit United’s bid earlier this year. The club aim to be awarded one of the five licences potentially on offer as the women’s game prepares for a major restructuring exercise ahead of the new season. United, who competed in the FA Women’s Premier League Midlands Division last term, will effectively climb two levels up the pyramid if their campaign is successful.

“It’s exciting times for us at the moment,” Ward, previously of Sheffield FC, added. “There’s total commitment, right at the highest level of the club, to get to where we want to be. That’s great to see.”

Senior figures in the women’s game visited United yesterday as part of their preparations for this weekend’s FA Women’s Premier League Championship Play Off between Charlton Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Tickets for the match (kick-off 2pm) are priced £5 adults and £2.50 concessions. A ‘Kids for a Quid’ offer is also in operation while under-3’s receive free entrance.