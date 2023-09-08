Bramall Lane has best fan experience in English football, according to new study

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United’s stadium has the best fan experience in the whole of English football, according to a new survey, after knocking Nottingham Forest off top spot. A combination of Bramall Lane’s reasonable ticket prices, atmosphere and location saw it claim top spot in BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study.

United’s historic home was ranked sixth in the previous study but has climbed five places to take top spot amongst all 92 clubs in England’s top four divisions. In 2019 Tottenham Hotspur’s £1billion new home - which is the stage for the Blades’ next clash after the international break - was ranked top but has fallen to third this time around.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To form the study, 10 different matchday factors were analysed: season ticket prices, price per game, stadium utilisation percentage, atmosphere, location, stadium view, infrastructure and food, plus matchday votes. The organisers say the results were “then measured depending on the determined valuation indicators and given a standardised score and weighted to form a cohesive evaluation across 92 teams.” Out of 100, United’s winning score was 80.24.

Bradford City’s Valley Parade scored highly in fifth, vastly outperforming the likes of Anfield (29th) and the Emirates (36th). For those who like comparisions across the Steel City, Wednesday’s Hillsborough ranked 40th out of the 92, with a total score of 69.31 and sitting a place behind neighbours Doncaster Rovers.