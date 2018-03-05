Sheffield United: Kieron Freeman steps up recovery from injury with 90 minutes as Blades U23s lose to Huddersfield

Kieron Freeman stepped up his recovery from injury by playing the full 90 minutes as Sheffield United's U23s lost 2-1 to Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Tyler Smith had earlier put the Blades ahead against the run of play, but Town hit back to win with goals from Abdelhamind Sabiri and skipper Lewis O'Brien, who hit a superb winner in the 89th minute of the game.

Tyler Smith celebrates after putting United ahead

United were indebted to goalkeeper Jake Eastwood for keeping them in the game early on, the young stopper making impressive saves from Sabini (twice) and O'Brien in the first half.

And it was the Blades who forged ahead in the 25th minute, when Smith took advantage of some disastrous defending from the visitors to poke the ball past Joel Coleman in the Town goal.

Smith then wasted the chance to double United's lead, skying his shot after being teed up by Samir Carruthers, and Carruthers saw his curling shot saved well by Coleman.

Freeman's poor touch let in Sabini on goal, but Eastwood was equal to the striker's attempt as he tried to lift the ball home, and Sabini was again denied in the second half when Eastwood got down well to parry his well-struck shot for a corner.

But Eastwood was eventually beaten in the 55th minute when Sabini rose highest and headed into the bottom corner. A superb challenge from substitute Sam Graham prevented Huddersfield from going ahead, but they weren't to be denied and took all three points in the dying moments of the game. On the break, substitute Callum Semple allowed O'Brien onto his favoured left foot and he let fly from outside the box, finding Eastwood's bottom right corner.

Blades: Eastwood, Freeman, Heneghan, Omar (Semple. 60), Norrington-Davies, Sheppeard (Graham 67), Gilmour, Slater (c), Doherty (Mallon, 75), Smith. Not used: Oure, Dewhurst.

Huddersfield: Coleman, Williams, Lowe (Tear, 65), Whitehead, Stankovic, Edmonds-Green, Sabiri (Pyke, 70), Booty, Obiero (Malone, 46), Daly, O'Brien (c). Not used: Crichlow-Noble, Mewitt.