Sheffield United: Kieran Dowell can produce some magic against Queens Park Rangers

Kieran Dowell is preparing to make his Championship debut for Sheffield United against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow after impressing manager Chris Wilder during last weekend's FA Cup tie against Barnet.

Although Wilder issued a withering critique of United's overall performance during Sunday's match, which saw them knocked-out of the competition at the third round stage, he absolved the England under-21 midfielder of any responsibility for a defeat he attributed to "arrogance."

Confirming Dowell, signed on loan from Everton, is expected to be involved when Steve McClaren's side visit Bramall Lane, the United manager said: "Kieron, for me, showed flashes of what he is all about and what he'll bring. It was difficult for him, though, coming into a much-changed team that wasn't performing as it should have done."

Despite striking a more conciliatory tone ahead of the meeting with Rangers, which could see third-placed United climb to second in the table, Wilder is still angered that many of those involved against Barnet "were given and the lost an opportunity" to challenge for a starting role.

That means he is likely to select a tried and tested eleven, including Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Billy Sharp and Mark Duffy, for the clash with opponents hoping to avenge August's defeat at Loftus Road. Rangers are ninth, and unbeaten in their last six outings.

Wilder, who captured Gary Madine on loan from Cardiff City four days ago, said: "I think I gave my team away last week really.

"The two boys will come in. I don't think they'll be any surprises. With those two in the 18, it definitely makes us stronger."

"We're all fighting for something," Wilder added. "Look at where QPR are now and where they were then, at the beginning. They've got good players and a very experienced manager."