Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie are "touch and go" to make their returns from injury when Sheffield United make the long trip down to Brighton this weekend, boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed. The pair have missed United's recent matches with hamstring and groin issues respectively, and their returns would represent another significant boost to the Blades' survival attempt.

Max Lowe has also continued training this week as he steps up his recovery from an ankle issue he suffered in pre-season, which forced him to undergo surgery, while the extent of the injury which forced off striker Rhian Brewster towards the end of the first half of their victory over Wolves last weekend has been confirmed. "Rhian's had a scan on the back of his knee, his hamstring, just at the bottom," Heckingbottom confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's upset that slightly so it's not his original injury. We know we're going to be without him this weekend, we weren't going to be taking a risk with him when he did that. It's to be expected, that he's going to get niggles now he's back playing but that doesn't mean we're any less frustrated, us and Rhian. But we know how tough he is as a lad and we'll be fine. We'll know much more after the break with how he responds in these first couple of weeks."

Asked about international duo McBurnie and Ahmedhodzic, and their chances of returning to face Roberto De Zerbi's impressive side, Heckingbottom replied: "Potentially. Both were out today, Anel did most of the session with us but not all of it. So they're touch and go but again we won't take risks if there's any doubt in my mind that playing them, even if it's for 15 or 20 minutes, could be an issue, then we won't.