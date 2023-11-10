Sheffield United key men "touch and go" for big injury returns at Brighton as Rhian Brewster extent confirmed
Paul Heckingbottom hoping for big Sheffield United injury boost ahead of Brighton trip
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anel Ahmedhodzic and Oli McBurnie are "touch and go" to make their returns from injury when Sheffield United make the long trip down to Brighton this weekend, boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed. The pair have missed United's recent matches with hamstring and groin issues respectively, and their returns would represent another significant boost to the Blades' survival attempt.
Max Lowe has also continued training this week as he steps up his recovery from an ankle issue he suffered in pre-season, which forced him to undergo surgery, while the extent of the injury which forced off striker Rhian Brewster towards the end of the first half of their victory over Wolves last weekend has been confirmed. "Rhian's had a scan on the back of his knee, his hamstring, just at the bottom," Heckingbottom confirmed.
"He's upset that slightly so it's not his original injury. We know we're going to be without him this weekend, we weren't going to be taking a risk with him when he did that. It's to be expected, that he's going to get niggles now he's back playing but that doesn't mean we're any less frustrated, us and Rhian. But we know how tough he is as a lad and we'll be fine. We'll know much more after the break with how he responds in these first couple of weeks."
Asked about international duo McBurnie and Ahmedhodzic, and their chances of returning to face Roberto De Zerbi's impressive side, Heckingbottom replied: "Potentially. Both were out today, Anel did most of the session with us but not all of it. So they're touch and go but again we won't take risks if there's any doubt in my mind that playing them, even if it's for 15 or 20 minutes, could be an issue, then we won't.
"So bits are coming back, touch wood, and then it'll be fingers crossed again in the international break that everyone comes back okay. You tend to have that during the season, peaks and troughs of injuries. It will be better and I'll certainly enjoy it more when I have all the senior boys back on the training pitch and we're working towards the games with big numbers. There will be decisions for me to make but it's much better."