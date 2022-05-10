Sheffield United are completely focused on keeping alive their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League after securing a Championship play-off place at the weekend.
The Blades cantered to a 4-0 home win against title winners Fulham on Saturday to set up a two-legged play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side will host Forest in the first leg on Saturday afternoon before travelling to the City Ground 72 hours later to try and secure a visit to Wembley Stadium.
No matter what the outcome of their play-off bid is, the Blades boss will hope to add to his squad over the summer months with several of his existing squad members expected to leave Brammall Lane during the close-season.
A number of players have already been linked with a move to United and on in-demand midfielder is the subject of speculation in the press over the last 24 hours.
The Star looks at the latest speculation surrounding the Blades and a number of their Championship rivals.